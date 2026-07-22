Khatam al-Anbia warns US against attacking infrastructure

The headquarters warned that if US threats are carried out, Iran’s armed forces will not allow even a single drop of oil to be exported from the region, and that oil, gas, electricity, and economic infrastructure across the region could become targets.

The Khatam al-Anbia further warned that the Hormuz Strait is closed and traffic is only allwed through the Iranian-designated route.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reacted to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, stressing that any act of aggression against Iran would face a firm response.

Araghchi said Iran’s defense doctrine is clear: “an eye for an eye,” adding that any attack against Iran, including strikes on the country’s infrastructure, would be met with a “decisive, powerful, and determined response.”

The Iranian foreign minister also warned that any party involved in such an act of aggression or providing support for it in any form would be considered a legitimate target. He emphasized that Tehran would respond to any security threats against Iran.

MNA