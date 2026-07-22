  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2026, 12:11 AM

Khatam al-Anbia warns US against attacking infrastructure

Khatam al-Anbia warns US against attacking infrastructure

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Top Iranian military body Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has issued stark warning against targeting Iran’s infrastructure, saying that the Iranian military will not allow the exports of one signle drope of oil.

The headquarters warned that if US threats are carried out, Iran’s armed forces will not allow even a single drop of oil to be exported from the region, and that oil, gas, electricity, and economic infrastructure across the region could become targets.

The Khatam al-Anbia further warned that the Hormuz Strait is closed and traffic is only allwed through the Iranian-designated route.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reacted to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, stressing that any act of aggression against Iran would face a firm response.

Araghchi said Iran’s defense doctrine is clear: “an eye for an eye,” adding that any attack against Iran, including strikes on the country’s infrastructure, would be met with a “decisive, powerful, and determined response.”

The Iranian foreign minister also warned that any party involved in such an act of aggression or providing support for it in any form would be considered a legitimate target. He emphasized that Tehran would respond to any security threats against Iran.

MNA

News ID 246444

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