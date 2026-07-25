One US trooper to die for every Iranian civilian martyred

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, Iran's highest military command, said the policy was no longer a warning but an operational doctrine.

“The rule that we had already proved operational to the enemy is, from this moment, a definitive and officially declared equation of the battlefield: In return for the martyrdom of every proud citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, one American soldier will be killed.”

Addressing the US forces, he added, “We have prepared free, direct tickets to hell for you.”

The warning came as the US military continued its aggression across Iran for a 13th consecutive night. The attacks have struck civilian infrastructure, including bridges and water desalination plants, killing 55 people and wounding more than 640.

Iran has responded by targeting US-run military bases across the region.

Earlier on Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army announced separate strikes on bases hosting American forces in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain and Erbil.

The IRGC also urged people living in countries that host US troops to move at least 500 meters away from locations where American forces are stationed, warning of further attacks.

Washington has acknowledged that two US service members were killed in an Iranian missile strike on a military base in Jordan and one other in Iraq. However, reports note the actual number of US casualties is higher than officially reported.

MNA/IRN