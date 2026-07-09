Martyred Leader’s funeral to go down in humanity’s memory

The magnificent funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic revolution will go down in the memory of humanity as the symbol and manifestation of glory, faith, jihad, and resistance.

General Abdollahi warned that the leaders of disbelief and global arrogance, especially criminal America and the vile Zionist regime, must not mistake the sorrow in the eyes of the nation and the roar arising from this grief as a sign of weakness.

He went on to say that mourning and anger will continue along the path of seeking revenge for the killers of the martyred Leader and of the oppressed martyrs of the second and third imposed wars, and will bring them to justice for their actions.

MNA