  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2026, 3:24 PM

Iran marks 36th anniv. of return of POWs from Iraq to home

Iran marks 36th anniv. of return of POWs from Iraq to home

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Monday marks 36th anniversary of the beginning of a multi-stage process to release and repatriate tens of thousands of Iranian captives held by Iraq’s toppled Baath regime during and after eight-year war in 1980s.

The first group of Iranian fighters held captive in Iraqi prisons returned home on Mordad 26, 1369 (August 17, 1990), nearly two years after the war ended following the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 598.

On August 17, 1990, marking the beginning of a prisoner exchange between Iran and Iraq, 969 Iranian captives were exchanged for 1,340 Iraqi captives. By September 15 of the same year, 37,532 Iranian captives had been released and returned to Iran in several stages.

The Iranian captives who were released are honored nationally as heroes who endured years of captivity under harsh conditions in prisons run by the toppled Iraqi Baathist regime.

Mordad 26 (August 17) has been designated as a national occasion on the Iranian calendar to honor the resilience and sacrifice of those heroes.

MNA

News ID 247037

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