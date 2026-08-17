  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2026, 3:56 PM

Senior advisor to Leader:

American families now paying price of their leader’ gamble

American families now paying price of their leader’ gamble

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Lashing out at US policy towards Iran, Senior Adviser on to the Leader of the Islamic revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati has said American families now paying price of their leaders' gamble in West Asia.

In a post on his X account on Monday regarding the inflationary effects of the US sanctions and blockade against Iran for the American people, he wrote, “US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent talks about economic sanctions on Iran, Trump boasts about the naval blockade. But Senator Cornyn talks about the high cost of living for the American people.”

On the eve of the anniversary of the Mordad 28, 1332 (August 19, 1953), after 73 years, a reality has become clear; the equations of the region have changed and today the American family is paying the price of their leaders' gambling in cash."

The regional equations changed 73 years after US-backed coup in Iran, he underlined.

“(US Secretary of the Treasury) Scott Bessent speaks of economic sanctions against Iran, while Trump boasts about the naval blockade,” he wrote.

“But (US) Senator (John) Cornyn speaks of rising prices and the cost of living for the American people. On the eve of the anniversary of August 19, 1953, after 73 years, a clear reality has emerged: regional equations have changed, and today the American family is paying in cash for the gamble of its leaders,” Velayati added.

MA/6918956

News ID 247041

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