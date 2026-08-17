  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2026, 6:42 PM

Iranian official to Reuters:

Iran will siwtch to offensive if diplomacy fails

Iran will siwtch to offensive if diplomacy fails

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – An Iranian official has reportedly told Reuters that Iran will switch to offensive if the talks with the United States fails as a result of Washington's reneging of its promises in the Islamabad MoU.

Iran has decided to shift its policy from defensive to a “fully offensive” one, a senior Iranian official has reportedly told Reuters.

Iran has set a deadline of a few weeks for the full implementation of the MoU by the US, the official said.

All Iranian entities will be prepared to escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the region if diplomacy fails, the official warned.

Iran will not wait for the US to continue the naval blockade indefinitely, the official allegedly added.

In tne meantime, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, deputy political chief of the IRGC, told local Irnaina TV that, "The enemy must know it cannot carry out surprise actions against us and catch us off guard. Perhaps it should be the one expecting strategic surprises."

MNA/6919435

News ID 247047

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