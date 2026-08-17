Iran defeated its enemy with spending minimal warfare amount

IRGC's Deputy Commander-in-Chief Major General Mostafa Izadi made the remarks on Monday during a ceremony honoring journalists.

"The system based on Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) was able to manage a war at one-hundredth of the enemy's expenditure, ultimately securing victory for the fighters of Islam,” he said, referring to the US-Israel 40-day unprovoked war that started late in February.

He praised reporters as “commanders of the cognitive war” who play a key role on the battlefield, adding that the enemies sustained a defeat in this war because those engaged in the soft warfare remained active in neutralizing hostile plans.

The senior IRGC commander said the enemies sought to undermine the Islamic establishment and empower counter-revolutionary elements, but “we stood firmly against this conspiracy.”

The enemies made numerous attempts to weaken Iran, but the country not only withstood those efforts, it also emerged stronger than before, Izadi asserted.

Pointing to the performance of Iran’s armed forces during the US-Israel-imposed war, he said more than 200 enemy aircraft were brought down.

He further hailed the resistance of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah against six Israeli army divisions, calling it a "very important and valuable" achievement.

Izadi highlighted what he described as the effectiveness of the Islamic establishment in confronting its enemies, saying that the world’s most powerful military power, together with regional allies and NATO-backed support, entered the war against Iran, but the country endured and remained steadfast in the face of its adversaries.

The commander attributed the achievement to Iran’s “strategic patience and stable governance”, noting that these factors ultimately led to victory against the enemies.

He said adversaries are attempting to isolate Iran through economic pressure and siege, "but in practice, it is the enemy itself that is on the path to collapse."

The United States and Israel waged their second war of aggression against Iran on February 28, with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several high-ranking military commanders.

In response, the Iranian armed forces carried out 100 waves of counterattacks over 40 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets, which resulted in significant damage.

MNA