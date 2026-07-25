Chinese FM Wang Yi meets Pakistani counterpart

The meeting of the SCO Member States was held in Kyrgyzstan, July 24, 2026, accoridng to local Chinese media.

China highly appreciates Pakistan's key role in facilitating the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran, Wang said, adding that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its efforts to mediate, promote the return of all parties to dialogue and negotiations, and achieve a lasting ceasefire.

China is ready to strengthen coordination with Pakistan on multilateral platforms such as the SCO and the United Nations to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South, Wang said.

Dar said it is essential for Pakistan and China to maintain communication and coordination on all occasions.

MNA