Iran not to let US determine timing of war, peace: FM spox

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, he emphasized that Tehran will not allow the United States to determine the end of war.

In response to a question about the claim of Iran and the US’s response to Pakistan and Qatar’s plan for negotiations on ending the American war of aggression against Iran, the spokesman stated, “I don’t know how you think they will manage the war, a war that was supposed to force Iran to surrender, but they have been stuck in a quagmire for 5 months.”

By violating the Islamabad MoU with Iran, the US has betrayed diplomacy for the 3rd time in a single year, he emphasized.

They [The United States] are struggling in a situation that they themselves created with the Zionist regime, Baghaei deplored.

He also said the US was "stuck in a self-made quagmire after five months."

Baghaei stressed, “What is fundamental for us is national interests. Deciding on the issues of a country is not an equation with several unknowns. What is decisive for us is (Iran’s) security and national interests, and decisions about it are made in a specific process.”

He went on to say, “We will not allow the US to determine the time of war and peace, and we will defend ourselves for as long as necessary.”

The US and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end all hostilities and prepare for further negotiations.

However, Washington violated all provisions of the understanding, prompting Iran to deliver a firm response.

Turning to the management of Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman noted that Iran-Oman talks over management of the Strait of Hormuz have been positive, emphasizing that the strait remains closed.

US not to determine time of war and peace

In response to a question regarding reports that Iran and the US have responded to a joint ceasefire and negotiation proposal from Islamabad and Doha, as well as the ongoing transfer of US weaponry to the region, he said the US is not managing the war. “A war that was supposed to collapse Iran within three days and force it into submission has, after five months, left them trapped in the very quagmire they created.”

“This is not war management. Committing occasional war crimes and taking pride in them is merely struggling in a disgrace they brought upon themselves, tempted by the Zionist regime; and, naturally, they must pay the price for it.”

He went on to say that Tehran is “neither concerned about oil nor about US concerns”. “Our primary priority is our national interest. Decision-making regarding a country’s national interests is not a single-variable equation; it has many variables.”

The official added that decisions about such issues are made through a fully transparent and well-defined process with the participation of all decision-making bodies in the country, one of which is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also said that Iran has never allowed, and will never allow, the US to determine the timing of war and peace. “We will defend ourselves for as long as our interests and considerations require. Whenever we feel that we can utilize the tool of diplomacy to safeguard our national interests, we will certainly do it.”

Ukraine’s attack on Iranian vessel

In response to a question regarding the recent Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel—which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several Iranian citizens—and the subsequent diplomatic actions, including the Foreign Ministry’s statement, the summoning of the Ukrainian chargé d’affaires, and the Foreign Minister’s call with Kallas, he said that most definitely, those who consider themselves supporters the Ukrainian regime must be held accountable in this regard.

“Fundamentally, the behavior of the Ukrainian president is reminiscent of the anarchists on the eve of World War I, whose theatrical and highly dangerous actions triggered consequences that engulfed all of Europe.”

Baghaei added: “You must be certain that a theatrical stunt intended to attract attention and project a level of international influence that one does not actually possess will not remain contained,” noting that the consequences of the move will inevitably be unpredictable for them, and its repercussions will affect the entire region.

Regarding the Ukraine war, he said that Tehran has repeatedly said that it is not involved in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, adding that the move by Ukraine was absolutely illegal, unjustifiable, a violation of the United Nations Charter, and a dangerous act of adventurism that will certainly not go unanswered by Iran.

“We are aware that the littoral states of the Caspian Sea are deeply concerned and displeased with this action, and the Ukrainian regime must certainly be held accountable.”

Peaceful nuclear energy is a universal right under NPT; Iran’s leaves US contradictions to public opinion judgment

Responding to questions regarding reports that the US might allow Saudi Arabia to expand its civilian nuclear program in exchange for joining the Abraham Accords, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson addressed the perceived double standard, saying, “It is well known that the Zionist regime opposes any technological advancement or indigenous development in the region and will use any means necessary to block technology transfers.”

He added that about this issue too, “we saw the typical US pattern: the news lasted barely 24 hours before new conditions were attached.”“ Regardless, the peaceful use of nuclear energy is a right guaranteed to all nations by the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” but the US uses the same rights as a pretext for actions against Iran.

Baghaei concluded, “We leave the contradictions of US policy to the judgment of the world public opinion.”

Joint US–PGCC statement was highly destructive; Iran harbors no hostility toward any regional country

Responding to a question regarding a joint statement by the US secretary of state and the Foreign Ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and the role of certain regional countries in resuming military aggression against Iran, Baghaei said that Tehran holds Washington responsible for the military aggression against Iran. “However, we cannot ignore the participation of certain regional countries in this military aggression. We have repeatedly said that we seek good relations with the countries of the region and harbor absolutely no hostility toward any of them.”

“On the contrary, there are deep ties and affinities between Iran and the nations on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf that could serve as a foundation for mutual trust and cooperation.”

He also criticized the PGCC countries for ignoring all principles of international law and good neighborliness and having placed their territory at the disposal of aggressors against Iran. “In some cases, we are aware that they have participated independently in military aggression against Iran.”

Baghaei emphasized that the statement issued jointly by the US and the PGCC countries was “highly destructive.”

Kuwaiti officials’ statements must be proven in practice; US is using bases in Kuwait against Iran

In response to a question regarding statements made by the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States asserting that Kuwait does not participate in the war against Iran and does not allow its territory to be used by US military, Baqaei said that such statements are “good,” provided they are manifested in practice. “Unfortunately, that is not the case. In practice, the United States continuously uses the military bases in Kuwait and exploits the facilities located there for war crimes against Iran.”

US used UK bases for attacking Iran

In response to a question about the new UK prime minister’s decision to allow the US to use British soil in its attack on Iran and the possible meeting to form an international coalition to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, “We had expected the new British government to act more prudently than the previous one.”

“However, we have seen that it has effectively followed the same path, perhaps even a worse one. We were aware, and remain aware, that during the 40 days of US and Zionist regime military aggression against Iran, the United States utilized British military bases to support its aggressive operations against Iran,” which, by any standard, including those that the UK and other European nations claim to uphold, is “inconsistent with the principles of international law, violates Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, and is entirely unacceptable.”

“The explicit statement of this matter by the new British prime minister is actually a confession and an admission of complicity in committing an international wrong,” he said, adding that London “must be held answerable for this action.”

Baghaei also said that, as shown by experience, “appeasing the aggressor and attempting to please a party that explicitly goes against international law will in no way ensure international peace and security.”

“Regarding the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, Britain undoubtedly knows that any intervention in this matter will only complicate the situation further and will offer no assistance in resolving it,” he said.

“If the UK and other parties claiming concern over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz are sincere, they must address the root cause of the problem,” he said, suggesting British officials review the remarks made by the foreign minister of Luxembourg at the recent summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

MNA