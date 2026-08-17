  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2026, 10:50 AM

Iran dep. FM:

Iran hits back at Israeli minister over Gaza "killing quota"

Iran hits back at Israeli minister over Gaza "killing quota"

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Israeli regime’s security minister set a nightly quota for killings in the Gaza Strip, so that his remarks should be maintained for future trials, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for the legal and international affairs said.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, "Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had set a nightly quota of 30 to 40 people to be killed in Gaza."

Strongly condemning the Israeli minister's remarks on Palestinians, he said the minister simultaneously spoke about expelling Palestinians and expanding settlements across Gaza which is a matter of regret. 

Gharibabadi described the statements as admissions that should be documented and preserved for the day when those responsible would face justice and prosecution over such crimes.

Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Saturday that Israeli forces should “kill 30 or 40” people in Gaza every night.

MNA

News ID 247028

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