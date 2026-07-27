Senior lawmaker emphasizes preserving Iran rights in Hormuz

Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Hamidreza Hajibabaei said the parliament will not back down one step from the people’s and the leadership’s demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Everyone should know that (the management of) the Strait of Hormuz will be determined based on the will of the Iranian people and leadership and based on the approval of the Parliament, he said at an open session of the Parliament held virtually on Monday.

Whatever the people want, the Parliament will insist on it and will not back down from it, he stated.

Hajibabaei also said the US must not be allowed to fight whenever it wants and declare a ceasefire whenever it wants.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran must stand strong against America’s demands and not let America be an active player in the region.”

MNA