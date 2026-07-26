Power of will of Iranian people greater than a nuclear bomb

"Our enemy is weak and has sought nuclear weapons to make up for its weakness," said Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, the IRGC spokesman in comments on Sunday.

"Our power emerges from the will, idealism, and patriotism of the people, and in the beliefs, faith, and internal capabilities of our nation. Our power has origins in our internal unity, cohesion, and solidarity. These are powers, not nuclear weapons," he added.

"We have such power that America, after all this fighting, has not been able to break the willpower of our nation. This willpower is greater than a nuclear bomb," the IRGC spokesman furhter noted.

MNA