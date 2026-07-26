Alamut Castle named UNESCO World Heritage site

According to IRNA, the decision was made during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, currently being held in Busan, South Korea.

The newly inscribed serial property comprises seven historic castles and fortifications: Alamut, Lambsar, Nowizar Shah, Shams-Kalaye, Qastin-Lar, Shirkuh, and Ilan. The defensive network is located across the eastern and western Alamut valleys and the southern slopes of the Alborz mountain range.

The structures were developed between the 11th and 13th centuries based on a detailed understanding of the region’s geography, water-resource management, communication routes, defensive architecture and spatial organization.

Beyond their political and military functions, the historic complexes also served as centers of learning in their era and are associated with prominent scholars, including Khajeh Nasir al-Din al -Tusi.

MNA