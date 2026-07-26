No change in Strait of Hormuz traffic as Iran-Oman talks wrap

Esmail Baghaei told reporters on Sunday that the two sides exchanged views on "common principles and operational mechanisms for managing safe maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of the two coastal states." He described the talks as "useful" and said progress was made.

The Omani delegation departed Tehran on Saturday evening, but technical and political consultations between the two sides are continuing, Baghaei said. Responding to a question on the current status of the waterway, he said: "No change has occurred in the transit situation in the strait."

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed to shipping since earlier this month, with Iran announcing it will remain shut until U.S. military interference in the waterway ends. Oman, which shares control of the strait with Iran, has been a key diplomatic partner throughout the conflict.

MNA