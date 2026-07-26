Pezeshkian orders fast rebuild of targeted infrastructure

Pezeshkian, during a visit to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, was briefed on the state of border terminals, ports, road, rail, sea and air transport networks, as well as the supply, unloading, clearance and distribution of essential goods. The roads minister presented a detailed report on the damage to bridges, rail lines, ports, logistics installations and other strategic infrastructure resulting from U.S. attacks.

The president issued orders to accelerate the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, activate alternative routes, enhance the resilience of the transport network and facilitate the provision of services.

He said the expansion of regional cooperation and the strengthening of infrastructure links with neighbouring countries were strategic priorities, and that active government diplomacy had created a favourable environment for expanding transport and transit cooperation. The completion and connection of rail networks with neighbours, he said, could play an effective role in boosting economic resilience, developing international transit corridors and maximising Iran's geopolitical capacities.

Pezeshkian stressed the need to rebuild damaged terminals and infrastructure according to the highest international standards in warehousing, logistics, cargo handling, smart management and new technologies.

MNA