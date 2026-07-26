  1. Politics
Jul 26, 2026, 4:27 PM

Iran's army receives new air defense systems: spox

Iran's army receives new air defense systems: spox

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Army Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said new equipment, particularly in the air defense sector, has been added to the Army’s combat organization, boosting the country’s defensive capabilities

Akraminia said the Army has used the recent ceasefire period to rebuild and strengthen its military capabilities, especially in the air defense field.

He said repaired systems have been restored and new equipment has recently been integrated into the Army’s operational structure, improving Iran’s air defense capabilities.

"We have tried to make good use of opportunities. The three-month ceasefire period was a good opportunity for our defense planning, particularly in the field of air defense," he added.

General Akraminia stated that Iran’s Armed Forces are prepared for all possible scenarios, adding that the US has failed to achieve its objectives in the war of aggression against Iran.

MNA

News ID 246548

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