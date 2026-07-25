Yemeni army launches missile attacks on main base in S Arabia

Local media outlets reported that domestically-manufactured Yemeni ballistic missiles hit designated targets inside King Khalid Air Base near the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, located some 884 kilometers south of the capital Riyadh, early on Saturday.

The attack was reportedly in response to the Riyadh regime’s ongoing military aggression and brutal siege against Yemen.

The development came shortly after the Yemeni Armed Forces struck an oil facility belonging to the state-owned petroleum and natural gas company Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan, using several ballistic missiles.

Local outlets reported that some areas of Jizan experienced electricity blackouts following missile strikes in the area.

Additionally, powerful explosions rocked the Saudi port city of Yanbu, according to Yemeni news outlets.

Live flight trackers that show air traffic in real time reported that flights to Riyadh and other cities were diverted after Yemeni forces launched strikes against Saudi Arabia.

Prince Abdulmohsen Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport, also known as Jizan International Airport, suspended their operations as a result.

Late on Friday, Saudi fighter jets launched air raids against telecommunications facilities and oil depots in Yemen’s strategic coastal province of Hudaydah, but there were no immediate reports about the extent of damage caused, according to Press TV.

Yemen on Monday declared “a maritime blockade” on Saudi Arabia effective immediately.

MNA