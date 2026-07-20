Yemen imposes maritime ban on Saudi shipping amid tension

A spokesman for Yemen's Armed Forces emphasized that it has imposed maritime ban on Saudi vessels, citing legitimate right to respond to unjust siege.

Yemeni military confirmed full combat readiness for all options, warning Saudi Arabia against any folly.

Spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a video statement on Monday that the maritime ban against Saudi Arabia will be effective immediately in what he described as an “equation of ‘an eye for an eye.’”

Saree’s remarks come after a fiery exchange between Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition last week during which Sanaa International Airport and Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia were struck, threatening a truce that has been in place since 2022.

MNA