Yemen vows relentless strikes on S. Arabia until siege lifted

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of the Ansarullah political bureau, firmly rejected Saudi attempts to deflect blame for recent airspace violations and the bombing of the Sana’a International Airport, Press TV reported.

Recent escalation has seen Yemeni forces strike critical Saudi oil facilities and down hostile drones violating Yemen’s airspace.

Riyadh has sought to attribute the presence of a hostile drone over Yemeni territory to inside opponents, attempting to frame the aggression as an internal Yemeni conflict.

“Any violation of Yemen’s sovereignty will not exempt Saudi Arabia from punishment,” Bukhaiti said. “Our weapons will never be pointed at internal opponents; they are reserved exclusively for the Saudi enemy.”

'Ready to advance this confrontation to any level'

Also on Tuesday, Daifullah al-Shami, another member of the Ansarullah political bureau, said that Saudi Arabia has been attempting to evade the inevitable consequences of its illegal siege on Yemen.

Speaking to the Al-Mayadeen television network, al-Shami emphasized that the Yemeni capital has launched a comprehensive campaign to break the siege and remains fully prepared to escalate the confrontation to whatever level is required.

"We have announced the operation to break the siege, and we are ready to advance in this confrontation to any level necessary," al-Shami declared.

He said that Riyadh has been seeking to impose tutelage over millions of Yemeni citizens who have long rejected foreign interference and guardianship.

Al-Shami welcomed a recent initiative by Jordan to establish direct flights to Yemen, noting that Sana’a remains open to any other constructive initiatives aimed at easing the movement of Yemeni citizens

MNA