Death toll from Venezuela earthquake rises to 5,546

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has risen to 5,546, President of the country's National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez said on his Telegram channel.

According to the government's daily update published by Rodriguez, 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely destroyed, while 856 sustained severe damage. Search and rescue operations saved 6,462 people, and 47,942 received treatment at medical facilities. Assistance has been provided to 128,324 families, 23,811 people have been accommodated in 107 temporary shelters, and 10,977.336 metric tons of food have been distributed to those affected.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two powerful tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 occurred about 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located about 10 km apart in Yaracuy state. The earthquake was followed by 1,500 aftershocks.

MNA