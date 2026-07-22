Regional security requires absence of US troops: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, responded to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, saying the equation of the conflict is clear: “Either everyone, or no one.”

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said that if Iran is prevented from exporting its oil, no other country in the region will be able to export oil either. He also warned that if Iran’s security is not ensured, no infrastructure in the region will remain safe.

Ghalibaf further stated that security in the Strait can only be guaranteed without the presence of US forces, adding that the situation in the Strait will not return to the conditions before the war. He said Iran has repeatedly made this position clear.

MNA