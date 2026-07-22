  1. Politics
Jul 22, 2026, 2:05 PM

Acting defense min.:

Iran changed battlefield equation despite enemy advanced tech

Iran changed battlefield equation despite enemy advanced tech

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian caretaker defense minister says that, in the recent war, the enemy came with the world’s most advanced and sophisticated technologies while Iranian innovation changed the equations of the battlefield in its favor.

The more complex the enemy’s technologies became, the more Iran’s indigenous capabilities advanced in proportion, and the battlefield turned into a launchpad for the country’s defensive technologies, Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza stated.

Earlier, the defense minister had said that developed defense capabilities of the country owe too much to foresight of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni.

He also said that despite all sanctions, restrictions, and shortages, Iranian scientists and engineers stood ground against global technological powers, leaving them astonished by the scientific capability, technical ingenuity, and rapid learning speed of Iranian specialists, he underlined.

MNA

News ID 246433

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