IRGC hits two tankers trying to cross unsafe Hormuz route

The IRGC said the two vessels had been "deceived by the child-killing American army" into attempting to transit a dangerous and unsafe route. Rescue units were evacuating the crews, the IRGC said.

The IRGC Navy again warned shipping companies to guard the safety of their crews and vessels, not to trust "false information from the U.S. military," and to avoid "dangerous routes."

The statement said the Strait of Hormuz remains shut and that "not even a single drop of oil and gas or a single packet of chemical fertiliser will be exported from the region" while U.S. aggression persists.

The IRGC said punitive operations against U.S. bases had been launched in response to maritime violations and that further reports would follow.

MNA