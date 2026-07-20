  1. Politics
Jul 20, 2026, 8:49 AM

Zionists admit;

Iran missiles can reach Occupied Palestine in 8 minutes

Iran missiles can reach Occupied Palestine in 8 minutes

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – An Israeli military source said Monday that any missile launched from Iranian soil could reach Occupied Palestine within about eight minutes.

The source, cited by Iraq's al-Sumaria news outlet warned that any escalation could fundamentally alter the trajectory of the confrontation. Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that the United States had strengthened its military footprint in Occupied Palestine, allowing dozens of refuelling aircraft to land at five sites, including Ben Gurion Airport and the Nevatim and Ramon airbases, to support potential air operations.

Maariv quoted Israeli military sources saying current assessments do not indicate that Iran intends to strike Israel, and described ongoing U.S. strikes as "limited and calculated." However, the sources warned that if sensitive Iranian facilities or energy infrastructure were targeted, Tehran might respond by attacking Israel.

MNA 

News ID 246359

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