Iran army targets three US bases in Kuwait

The army's public relations office said the strikes, part of "Operation Thunderbolt," targeted ammunition warehouses and logistical items at Camp al-Doha, fuel storage tanks at Ali al-Salem airbase, and an ammunition depot at Camp Arifjan.

All three sites are key U.S. military installations in Kuwait.

The Army said the operations were in response to the "continued insolence and aggression of the vicious enemy" against Iran.

It stressed that preserving the country's strength requires reinforcing unity, synergy and adherence to the slogan "All Iran for Iran."

MNA