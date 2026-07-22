Iran approves plan to reduce power restrictions on industries

The decisions were made at an emergency meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, hours after industrialists raised concerns over power shortages during the National Industry, Mining and Trade Day ceremony.

The meeting, attended by senior officials and representatives of industrial associations, reviewed the country's electricity supply challenges and adopted measures aimed at maintaining stable industrial output.

Pezeshkian stressed that supporting production, safeguarding jobs, and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of industries remain among the government's top priorities.

The approved measures include reducing scheduled power cuts for industrial parks, allowing factories to make up lost production by operating on Fridays, requiring petrochemical complexes to secure their own electricity supplies, cutting energy consumption at large commercial centers, allocating new power generation capacity to industrial projects, promoting public energy conservation, and tightening enforcement against excessive electricity consumption by industrial units.

MNA