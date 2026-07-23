Iraqi PM al-Zaidi due in Iran for talks

Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said earlier that natural gas cooperation and regional developments will be on the agenda of the talks in Tehran.
No further details have been released.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has departed Baghdad for the Iranian capital.
Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said earlier that natural gas cooperation and regional developments will be on the agenda of the talks in Tehran.
No further details have been released.
MNA
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