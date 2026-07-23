  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2026, 12:12 PM

Iraqi PM al-Zaidi due in Iran for talks

Iraqi PM al-Zaidi due in Iran for talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has departed Baghdad for the Iranian capital.

Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said earlier that natural gas cooperation and regional developments will be on the agenda of the talks in Tehran.

No further details have been released. 

MNA 

News ID 246452

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