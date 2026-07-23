Pezeshkian urges stronger cooperation between Iran, Pakistan

During the credentialing ceremony for new Pakistani Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, President Pezeshkian described Iran’s ties with Pakistan as transcending traditional neighborly relations, noting that the partnership is anchored in profound historical, cultural, religious, and fraternal bonds. He explicitly reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic views Pakistan as a trusted partner and brotherly nation.

The president commended the Pakistani leadership for their active role in recent regional developments, specifically praising efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and top military officials to reduce tensions and foster regional stability.

Such initiatives and the ongoing consultations between Tehran and Islamabad are highly valued by the government and people of Iran, President Pezeshkian stated.

He emphasized, however, that current cooperation levels do not yet reflect the full potential of both nations. He urged for the swift implementation of past agreements, stressing that the expansion of bilateral collaboration, ranging from economic and trade sectors to security, must be pursued with greater urgency.

In response, Ambassador Siddiqui described the Iran-Pakistan relationship as an exemplary model of historic solidarity, noting that the two nations have consistently supported one another during challenging times. He expressed his commitment to unlocking the vast opportunities in trade, investment, and infrastructure projects during his tenure.

The ambassador further emphasized the importance of security coordination for lasting regional peace. He warned that Islamic nations must resolve their challenges through internal unity and dialogue to prevent foreign interference, confirming that Pakistan remains a steadfast, responsible, and honest partner to Iran.

MNA/President.ir