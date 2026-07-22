Production of missiels, drones continue while ops. underway

Major General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the comments in meeting with cultural activits who organizae pro-Islamic Establishment rallies in Tehran and other towns during nights on Wednesday.

He said, "One of the enemy's other goals was to completely destroy the Islamic Republic's missile and nuclear capabilities so that Iran would not even be able to defend itself, but this goal was not achieved either."

General Shekarchi clarified: "During the imposed war, the process of producing strategic missiles never stopped, and simultaneously with military operations, the production of missiles and drones continued; in such a way that the equipment produced directly entered the operational cycle and replaced the used reserves."

The military spokesman added: "Despite all the enemy's advanced information facilities and technologies, the Islamic Republic's missile production centers still remain unknown and their location has not been identified by the enemy."

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