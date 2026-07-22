US airstrikes kill 53, wound 592 in Iran

Recent US airstrikes have left 53 people dead and 592 others injured in Iran, according to the head of the Iranian Health Ministry’s Center for Public Relations and Information.

Kermanpour said the figures cover the period from June 27 to 8:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday (July 22). Among those killed were six women and three people under the age of 18. Of the injured, 39 are women and 23 are minors.

He added that 535 of the injured have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, 36 remain hospitalized, and 21 were treated at the scene.

MNA