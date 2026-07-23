Nothing can sever Iran-Iraq deep-rooted bonds

Speaking on Wednesday while receiving the credentials of Iraq's new ambassador to Tehran Yasser Abdul-Zahra Al-Hajjaj, President Pezeshkian wished the envoy success in his mission and described Iran-Iraq relations as extending far beyond ordinary neighborly ties.

He said the two countries share common interests, aspirations, and a common destiny, making their partnership unique and enduring.

The president highlighted the vast human, natural, and economic potential of the region and the broader Islamic world, stressing that greater cooperation among regional countries, particularly Muslim nations, could pave the way for lasting peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable development.

President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's commitment to expanding cooperation with Iraq and other regional countries across economic, trade, scientific, technological, cultural, political, and people-to-people fields. He said stronger collaboration could serve as a successful model of regional integration and cooperation among Islamic countries.

Referring to the large public participation in the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Iraq, the president described the event as a clear manifestation of the profound emotional, religious, and cultural bonds between the two nations. He said the unprecedented turnout demonstrated a level of solidarity that surprised many foreign observers and underscored the valuable social capital shared by Iran and Iraq.

President Pezeshkian also expressed hope that the new Iraqi ambassador would help further deepen bilateral relations and create new opportunities for cooperation.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Hajjaj described Tehran-Baghdad relations as strategic, deeply rooted, and built on mutual trust. He said the upcoming visit of Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi and a high-ranking delegation to Tehran would provide an important opportunity to expand economic, political, cultural, and broader bilateral cooperation.

MNA/President.ir