Araghchi travels to Qatar to take part in funeral of ex-Emir

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s top diplomat extended his deep condolences to the government and people of Qatar following the passing of the Former Emir of this Arab country Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"With the utmost sadness and sorrow, we offer our condolences on the passing of the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. We express our most sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the honorable Al Thani ruling family, and the brotherly nation of Qatar. We pray to Almighty God to grant the deceased His boundless mercy and forgiveness, and to bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones,” Araghchi wrote.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi’s visit is aimed at offering condolences following the death of the former emir and delivering messages of sympathy to Qatar’s leadership.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar and father of the country’s current ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, died on Saturday at the age of 74 after an illness.

MNA