Araghchi offers condolences over passing of frmr. Qatari Emir

In an Arabic-language post on his X account on Sunday, the top Iranian diplomat expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of the Qatari Emir.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the esteemed Al Thani family, and the brotherly nation of Qatar.

The foreign minister also prayed for God Almighty to grant mercy and forgiveness to the deceased and to grant all the bereaved patience.

Qatar’s Father Emir ⁠Sheikh Hamad bin ⁠Khalifa Al Thani died at the age of ⁠74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013, when he transferred power to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

MNA