Iran to defend every inch of its land until very last breath

In a post on his X account published late on Friday, Iran's top diplomat wrote, “Three villagers were martyred while crossing the Bandar Khamir bridge.”

He noted, “They were absolutely innocent, and we will never allow their blood to be in vain.”

“Iran is our homeland — from north to south and from east to west, and we will defend every inch of our land until our very last breath," Araghchi stressed.

Iran’s Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education announces that 38 people have been martyred and over 400 others have been injured in the recent acts of aggression by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Bandar Abbas attack was carried out during a wider wave of US strikes across Hormozgan Province late Thursday and early Friday. Iranian authorities said the attacks killed at least eight civilians and wounded 19 others while destroying six bridges and other key transportation infrastructure. In one of the deadliest incidents, a vehicle plunged from a bridge on the Bandar Abbas–Lar route after it was struck, killing seven people and injuring nine others.

MNA