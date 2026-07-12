Former Qatari Emir played key role in Iran–Qatar ties: Pres.

In a message to the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Sunday, Pezeshkian expressed his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar. He also conveyed his sympathy to the government and the people of Qatar.

The president said, “During the tenure and blessed life of the former Emir of Qatar, he played a significant role in fostering brotherly relations and friendly cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Qatar. His services will always be remembered with respect in the memory of the two nations”.

“I pray to Almighty God to grant the deceased His mercy and forgiveness, and to bestow patience and fortitude upon you and all the bereaved,” he added.

⁠Sheikh Hamad died at the age of ⁠74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013, when he transferred power to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

MNA