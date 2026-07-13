Yemen warns Saudi strike on Sana’a airport marks end of truce

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry declared that Yemen will enter a new stage to fully reclaim its rights, warning that Saudi Arabia will find itself in a major strategic deadlock and will bear high costs for its aggression.

Separately, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that “the Saudi aggression will not go unpunished,” adding, “The Saudi enemy has ended the de-escalation phase, and must bear responsibility for all potential consequences.”



Accoridng to Press TV EN website, the Yemeni Ministry of Transport announced in a statement that “Saudi Arabia’s bombardment of Sana’a airport and violation of the Yemeni airspace signifies the Riyadh regime’s insistence, with Americans’ and Zionists’ push, to continue the siege.”

Moreover, a high-ranking Yemeni source told Al Mayadeen that “the decision to break the siege on Sana’a airport is irreversible,” pointing to the high combat readiness of Yemeni Armed Forces and their preparedness for all possible scenarios.



“Saudi Arabia must accept the full consequences of any escalatory action,” he said.



The source noted that Saudi Arabia is responsible for obstructing the restoration of peace and stability throughout Yemen. “Saudi officials do not have a clear understanding of the status quo, and simply depend on the regime’s mercenaries to make snap decisions.”



He warned that any misstep by the Riyadh regime and its mercenaries “would move the state of affairs to a new level”, adding that Saudi authorities cannot hide behind their agents.



The source also warned that Saudi Arabia’s economy, airports and ports will have to bear the full brunt of any folly that Riyadh commits.

Furthermore, the political bureau of the Ansarullah resistance movement said in a statement that the Saudi regime, in a dangerous escalatory step, bombed Sana'a International Airport in an attempt to prevent the Sana’a government’s delegation from returning to their homeland, but it failed.

“The crime of targeting Sana'a airport constitutes a blatant act of aggression against our people, a flagrant violation of sovereignty, and a clear breach of international laws and conventions. The bombardment reflects the level of hatred and criminality harbored by the Saudi regime, backed by the United States, toward our nation,” the statement read.



It added that the aerial attack comes within the framework of satisfying Washington’s desire to maintain the unjust 11-year-long blockade on Yemen.



“The Saudi attack is an attempt to re-impose tutelage over Yemen, and take away its independent decision-making and sovereignty. The policy of force, arrogance, and supremacy pursued by the Saudi regime, backed by the United States, will achieve no results, and is doomed to failure,” the statement noted.



The Ansarullah’s political bureau underscored that the Yemeni nation reserves the right to respond to the Saudi aggression against Sana'a International Airport.

“The United Nations, the international community, and humanitarian organizations must assume their responsibilities regarding the crippling blockade imposed on Yemen.

“Our people have always been, and will remain, free, steadfast in defending their rights, sovereignty, and dignity. No act of aggression will deter them from defending their legitimate rights,” the statement concluded.

MNA