IRGC pounds US sites in three countries overnight

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they struck U.S. military bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait in a multi-phase overnight operation, destroying fuel depots, ammunition bunkers, Patriot air defence systems and a drone command centre.

The IRGC issued three separate statements detailing the strikes, which it said were retaliation for U.S. attacks on Iranian coastal bases following a naval confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the first phase, the IRGC said they set ablaze several large missile depots and fuel storage tanks at the Prince Hassan airbase in Jordan using missiles and drones. In the second, IRGC Aerospace Forces struck helicopter maintenance and repair centres, a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft hangar and a drone command and control centre at the U.S. base at Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.

In the third phase, the IRGC said it completely destroyed fuel tanks and Patriot air defence systems at the U.S. base at Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, along with a strategic FPS radar system at the Ahmad al-Jaber base.

"The retaliatory operations of your zealous sons continue," the IRGC said in a statement addressed to the Iranian nation, adding, "The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and we will not allow an outlaw, child-killing army from the other side of the world to continue its illegal interventions."

The strikes mark a significant expansion of Iran's retaliatory campaign, with the IRGC hitting U.S. installations across at least four countries in recent days. Iran's army separately announced drone strikes on U.S. positions in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian territory.

MNA