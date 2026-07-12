Sanaa gov. says it is with Iran, has many choices

According to Al-Masirah TV English website, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Yemeni "Change and Construction" government in Sanaa emphasized in a statement on Sunday that the continuation of the American-Zionist aggression against Iran will not achieve its goals and will fail.

The statement states: We emphasize Iran's full right to defend itself and target American interests. Continuing aggression against Iran will harm the aggressors and the global economy.

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized: Yemen stands by Iran within the framework of the equation of unity of the fronts, and there is continuous coordination regarding developments, and we have many options that we will use if needed.

According to this report, following the new American aggression against Iran, the Public Relations Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army also announced a wave of army drone attacks on American bases in the region.

The Army Public Relations Department announced in a statement that in response to the continued criminal American aggression in areas of the south of the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army targeted the Patriot system, ammunition depot, and radar site of the terrorist American army in Kuwait with its kamikaza explosive drones eariler on Sunday.

According to te statement, in another wave of drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the communications system and radar site of the child-killing American army in Bahrain were also targeted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army further warned: The consequences of such moves and insecurity in the region liws with the American-Zionist enemy, and if these attacks are repeated, they will give more severe responses.

MNA/6886165