AEOI rejects rumors of attacks on Bushehr nuclear plant

The AEOI issued a statement on Sunday in response to recent claims on social media that parts of the Bushehr nuclear power plant had been targeted.

“The Bushehr nuclear power plant is in a completely normal, safe, and stable state, and all its units and facilities are operating continuously and in accordance with standard procedures,” the organization said.

The statement further emphasized that any official information regarding AEOI facilities, activities, or related events will be disseminated exclusively through the organization’s official communication channels.

MNA