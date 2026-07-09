Pezeshkian thanks foreign leaders attending Leader’s funeral

In separate messages also shared on Pezeshkian’s official X account on Wednesday, the president expressed gratitude to those countries for their solidarity with Iran, emphasizing that the sympathy and support they offered will remain alive for the Iranian nation.

President Pezeshkian praised Iran’s relations with each of those countries and emphasized that Tehran remains committed to guidance by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who stressed the importance of strong ties with neighboring and regional nations.

The memorial service for the martyred Leader was held in Tehran last Friday, July 3, when senior officials from dozens of countries paid their respects to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family, who were killed in an airstrike on the martyred Leader’s office and residence in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the recent US-Israeli war on Iran.

The foreign guests included Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Georgia’s President Mikheil Kavelashvili, and Turkmenistan’s National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

MNA