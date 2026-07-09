Araghchi hails Iraq for hosting funeral for martyred Leader

In a message addressed to the people and government of Iraq, Iran's top diplomat, on behalf of the Iranian nation and government, thanked Iraqi authorities, senior religious leaders, tribal chiefs, shrine custodians, security forces, the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and thousands of volunteers who contributed to the successful organization of the historic funeral ceremonies.

Araghchi said the reception, hospitality, and the participation of millions of Iraqis in bidding farewell to the martyred Leader reflected an unparalleled display of generosity, Islamic brotherhood, and solidarity.

The foreign ministers said the ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala once again demonstrated the profound religious, historical, and cultural bonds uniting the neighboring Muslim nations of Iran and Iraq.

His message follows historic and unprecedented funeral processions held over the past day in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Iraq witnessed two of the largest funeral gatherings in its modern history. Following a massive farewell ceremony in Najaf, where an estimated 3.8 million mourners filled the streets around the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), the body of the martyred Leader was taken to Karbala via the Arbaeen route.

The funeral ceremonies in Iraq followed massive farewell gatherings in Tehran and Qom, where millions of Iranians bid farewell to the martyred Leader before his body was transferred to Iraq at the request of Iraqi religious scholars.

MNA