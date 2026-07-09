Funeral procession for martyred Leader begins in Mashhad

Huge crowds have gathered in the eastern holy city of Mashhad as the country prepares to bury the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Special farewell and funeral rituals for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his family members kicked off on Friday July 03.

During the ceremony, political officials from more than 45 countries around the world and scholars, religious figures from more than 90 countries paid tribute to the body of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

On Saturday July 4 and Sunday July 5, Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla of Tehran hosted a farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

A funeral ceremony was held for the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his family members in Tehran on Monday July 06 with millions of mourners in attendance.

On Tuesday July 07, the funeral and farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution were held in Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom with a significant presence of mourners.

On Wednesday July 08, Iraqi citizens in the cities of Najaf and Karbala staged an unprecedented epic funeral for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

According to the official announcement by Iraqi officials, nearly four million people attended the funeral ceremonies of martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Iraqi religious and political figures participated in the ceremony.

The body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his family members will be buried in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday July 09 concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (Peace Be Upon Him).

MNA