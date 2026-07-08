  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2026, 12:02 PM

Iran's chief negotiator slams US violations of MoU

Iran's chief negotiator slams US violations of MoU

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has lambasted the United States for committing major violations of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding.

Citing breaches involving the Strait of Hormuz, the reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran, and continued Israeli military aggression in Lebanon, Qalibaf stressed on Tuesday night that Washington’s violations will fail to weaken Iran’s resolve.

“Major MoU violations by the US: [1.] Violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait, [2.] Reinstating oil sanctions, [3.] Attacks on southern Iran, [4.] Continued Zionist aggression on Lebanon,” Iranian parliament speaker said on X.

“The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” Qalibaf stressed.

MNA 

News ID 246016

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