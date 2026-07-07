Iran speaker vows punishment for Leader's killers

In a message marking the funeral procession that drew millions to the streets of Tehran and Qom, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said the grief over the loss of the martyred leader was transformed into "epic and consciousness" by the people's presence. He said the nation that has driven and supported the revolution for 47 years had, over the past four months, chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" every night, demanding vengeance.

"The fulfilment of the divine promise is certain, and the aggressors against the soil of Islamic Iran and the killers of the martyrs of this land, especially the leader of the Ummah, will be brought to justice," Qalibaf wrote. "The final step of revenge against the arrogant will be realised with the liberation of Holy al-Quds."

He said the "summoned nation" had bid farewell to its leader and renewed its oath of allegiance to the new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei. "The world understood today that the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran are eternal and enduring, and with the backing of this people, there is no dead end and no defeat."

MNA