Iran's Army spox urges oppressed nations to uproot oppression

Speaking on the occasion of farewell and funeral procession of the the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in an interview with Mehr news agency in Tehran, the spokesman emphasized that the noble people of the country from all walks of life created a great and memorable epic in the history of the country.

It is hoped that the epic created by the noble people of the country will be in such a way to lead to the enlightenment of the society like the great movement of Ashura (ten days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (RA).

He further stressed that the epic created by the noble people of the country will lead to the enlightenment of the international community and that the oppressed and freedom-seeking nations of the world will rise up against oppression and arrogance, like the Iranian nation, and uproot the roots of oppression and arrogance as well.

Emphasizing the importance of this epic, the army spokesman called on people to maintain their solidarity and unity in order to achieve these goals.

MNA/ 6880544