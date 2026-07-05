Iran army spox vows crushing response to any miscalculation

Talking to local Iranian journalists on the sidelines of the funeral prayer ceremony at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said that Iran continuously utilizes ceasefires to enhance its combat readiness. “We have repeatedly declared that we use any ceasefire opportunity to upgrade our combat capabilities, and we will not lose or overlook a single moment,” the military spokesman said.

Reflecting on the massive people's turnout to the farewell ceremony for Iran’s martyred leader, Akramnia added, “As our martyred leader stated, these people have been chosen, and God willing, they will carry this revolution forward to deliver it to its ultimate rightful custodian, Imam Mahdi.”

MNA