Pezeshkian to attend martyred Leader’s funeral in Iraq

Prior to this, some local Iranian media reported that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the martyred Leader's eldest son Mostapha Khamenei will also accompany the president on the trip to Iraq. The farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution is scheduled to be held in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday.

The visit comes as funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader and members of his family continue across Iran.

According to Press TV website, the nationwide funeral procession began early Monday morning, with large crowds of mourners gathering to accompany the coffins of Ayatollah Khamenei, Sayyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Mesbah al-Hoda Baqeri, Zahra Haddad Adel, and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani.

Accompanied by millions of mourners in a historic ceremony, the Leader’s coffin was carried toward Tehran’s Azadi Square earlier on Tuesday.

Dressed in black and beating their chests in mourning, large crowds packed the streets in Tehran as the funeral convoy made its way through the capital. Mourners chanted slogans calling for revenge for Ayatollah Khamenei’s blood and resistance against enemies, while waving Iranian flags and carrying his portraits.

Following Monday’s ceremonies in Tehran, the funeral procession will continue in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday. On Wednesday, special farewell and funeral ceremonies will be held in Najaf and Karbala, before the final funeral and burial take place at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli air raids on his residence on February 28, when the two regimes launched an unprovoked military aggression against Iran in the middle of Tehran-Washington negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

MNA