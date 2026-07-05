Tehran Mosalla’s capacity completed hours before prayer

Funeral prayers for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and four members of his family who were martyred alongside him will be held at Tehran's Grand Musalla on Sunday morning, as Iran continues nationwide farewell ceremonies.

Due to the completion of the capacity of the interior of the prayer hall, all the doors of this complex were closed about hours before the prayer was offered over the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The streets and passages surrounding the prayer hall are also currently witnessing a large and dense presence of people who have come to this place to bid farewell and offer prayers over the body of the martyred Imam.

Ayatollah Sheikh Jafar Sobhani will offer prayers in the Tehran prayer hall over the body of the martyred Imam of the Revolution.

In another hour, three prayers will be offered in Mosalla over body of Imam Khamenei and his martyred family members.

MNA