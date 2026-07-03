IRGC warns enemies of crushing response to any mistake

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Friday that any enemy miscalculation would be met with a response "more crushing than ever, recorded forever in their history of humiliation," as the nation gathered to bid farewell to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a lengthy statement marking the funeral rites of Ayatollah Khamenei, the IRGC said the late leader's martyrdom had opened a new chapter of global awakening and sacred Islamic unity, while casting despair into the hearts of the "American-Zionist enemy" and its regional and international backers.

The IRGC said the majestic funeral ceremony is not merely a farewell but a "great resurrection to renew the covenant with pure Islam, the lofty ideals of the revolution and the continuation of the path of the martyred leader."

It called on the Iranian people to turn out in millions for the rites, saying their presence would be a "firm and meaningful answer to the ill-wishers and enemies of the homeland."

"This readiness is not merely a military display, but a declaration of the disgust of a risen nation, avenging all oppression and aggression, which under the shadow of guardianship and reliance on divine power will bring the enemy to its knees," the IRGC said.

The warning comes as foreign dignitaries gathered in Tehran for the funeral.

MNA