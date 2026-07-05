Senior Iranian cleric calls for justice for martyred Leader

In a message issued on Sunday on the occasion of the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said the massive public participation in the ceremonies demonstrates the Iranian nation's loyalty to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, its resilience, and its determination to continue the path of the martyrs.

He also cautioned against assuming that the conflict has ended, saying the confrontation with the "front of global arrogance" continues. He warned that spreading despair, weakness, or hopelessness among the public, officials, or the Armed Forces would serve the enemy's interests, emphasizing that patience and steadfastness remain essential for victory.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi then declared that those responsible for the assassination of the martyred Leader, military commanders, officials, civilians, and children would neither escape divine justice nor just punishment. He stressed that the blood of the martyrs would never be forgotten and that the Islamic Ummah would pursue justice for them within the framework of Islamic law and legal principles.

He further urged Iranian officials, the Armed Forces, and decision-makers to rely on God, national capabilities, and the people's faith and perseverance while standing firmly against the enemy in the military, diplomatic, and other arenas. He warned that experience has shown any retreat before an aggressor only encourages it to continue its aggression and expand its ambitions.

MNA